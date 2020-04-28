Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,530 Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Noble worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 2,666.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Noble by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 283,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Noble by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noble by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NE stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Noble Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

