Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

