Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

