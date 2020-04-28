Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,122,000 after buying an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

