Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diamond Eagle Acquisition to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VRT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Cowen began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

