Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diamond Eagle Acquisition to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE VRT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
About Diamond Eagle Acquisition
