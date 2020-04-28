Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 164,339 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,339 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Ross Stores worth $173,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

