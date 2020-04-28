Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

