WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.18

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $12.89. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 86,710 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

