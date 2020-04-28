PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.78.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

