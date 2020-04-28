Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2020

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUOT stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

