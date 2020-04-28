Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $374.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.62 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $371.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:OUT opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

