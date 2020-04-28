Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

