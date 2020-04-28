Cognios Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

