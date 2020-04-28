Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE C opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

