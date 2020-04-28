Cognios Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 1.0% of Cognios Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.