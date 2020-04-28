WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $103.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.