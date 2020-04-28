Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $9.95. Burnham shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 4,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Burnham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

