Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $116.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

