Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.