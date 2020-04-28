Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rises By 40.0%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Spok has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders acquired 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

