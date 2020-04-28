Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

