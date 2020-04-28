Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2020 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

MCO stock opened at $254.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

