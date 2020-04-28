Walt Disney (DIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.73.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.