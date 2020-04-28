Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AON in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.

AON opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

