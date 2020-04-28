Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $79,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.