Vocera Communications’ (VCRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

VCRA stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 13,729 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $331,967.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,802.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

