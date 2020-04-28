W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Cfra

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

