Robert W. Baird Trims Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Target Price to $168.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $161.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

