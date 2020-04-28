Robert W. Baird Cuts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $21.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of XEC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 384.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,724 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,381.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,025,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

