Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,032 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of PAR Technology worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PAR opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

