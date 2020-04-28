Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,221 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Willdan Group worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

