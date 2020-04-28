-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

EIDX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

