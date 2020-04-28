-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

EIDX opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vocera Communications PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird
Vocera Communications PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird
Vocera Communications’ “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
Vocera Communications’ “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
W. R. Berkley Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Cfra
W. R. Berkley Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Cfra
Robert W. Baird Trims Watsco Target Price to $168.00
Robert W. Baird Trims Watsco Target Price to $168.00
Robert W. Baird Cuts Cimarex Energy Price Target to $21.00
Robert W. Baird Cuts Cimarex Energy Price Target to $21.00
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report