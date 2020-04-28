Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 178,374 Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 178,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $8,515,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ping Identity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Ping Identity by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,379 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

