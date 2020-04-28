Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,900.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

