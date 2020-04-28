Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320,248 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,320,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,981,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

