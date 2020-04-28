Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

