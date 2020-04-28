Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Xilinx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

