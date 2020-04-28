Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,900.12. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.