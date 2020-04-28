Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 29.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 634,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SXTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

