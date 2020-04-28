Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 29.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 634,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
Shares of SXTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.25.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.
