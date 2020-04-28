Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Rises By 61.4%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

