Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Decreases By 33.3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.77. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

