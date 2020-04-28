Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

