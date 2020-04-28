Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after buying an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after buying an additional 783,585 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

