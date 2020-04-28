Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 45,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

