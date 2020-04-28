SunTrust Banks Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $14.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

CNX stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.48. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

