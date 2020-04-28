Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

