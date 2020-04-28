Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $194.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

