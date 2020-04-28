iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

