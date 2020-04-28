Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. C Partners Holding GmbH bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $10,689,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

