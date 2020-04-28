Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,758 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 724,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 842.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 345,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 295,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.