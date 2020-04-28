China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEA. ValuEngine cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

